Q4 Earnings Preview For Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Common Stock (NYSE: BNED) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 2 cents and sales around $346.05 million.
In the same quarter last year, Barnes & Noble Education reported EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $357.65 million. Sales would be down 3.24 percent from the same quarter last year. Barnes & Noble Education's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|1.21
|-0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|1.26
|-0.82
|0.36
Stock Performance
Shares of Barnes & Noble Education were trading at $3.14 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Barnes & Noble Education stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.
Conference Call
Barnes & Noble Education is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.