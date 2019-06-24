Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Barnes & Noble Education
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 24, 2019 2:11pm   Comments
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Common Stock (NYSE: BNED) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 2 cents and sales around $346.05 million.

In the same quarter last year, Barnes & Noble Education reported EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $357.65 million. Sales would be down 3.24 percent from the same quarter last year. Barnes & Noble Education's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.11 1.21 -0.66  
EPS Actual 0.06 1.26 -0.82 0.36

Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education were trading at $3.14 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Barnes & Noble Education stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Barnes & Noble Education is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

