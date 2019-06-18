On Tuesday, June 18, Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Adobe Systems will report earnings of $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Adobe Systems posted EPS of $1.66 on sales of $2.19 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.23 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 23.01 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.61 1.88 1.69 1.54 EPS Actual 1.71 1.9 1.73 1.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Adobe Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Adobe Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/calendar.html