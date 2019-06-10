Market Overview

A Preview Of Limoneira's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 10, 2019 7:33am   Comments
On Monday, June 10, Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Limoneira have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 1 cent on revenue of $45.41 million.

Limoneira reported a per-share profit of 44 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $43.13 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 102.27 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 5.27 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.31 0.55 0.42
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.3 0.5 0.44

Stock Performance

Shares of Limoneira were trading at $18.95 as of June 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Limoneira stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Limoneira is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/d9cxxuc4

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

