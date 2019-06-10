On Monday, June 10, Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Lakeland Industries reporting earnings of 3 cents per share on sales of $24.58 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lakeland Industries reported earnings per share of 23 cents on revenue of $24.34 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 86.96 percent. Sales would be up 0.97 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.07 0.22 0.23 EPS Actual -0.240 0.06 0.12 0.23 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Lakeland Industries stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lakeland Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: