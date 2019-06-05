Market Overview

Kirkland's Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 05, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 6. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Kirkland's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Kirkland's reporting a loss of 36 cents per share on revenue of $132.98 million.

Revenue would be down 6.65 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.02 -0.14 -0.34 -0.09 0.8
EPS Actual 0.95 -0.13 -0.4 0 0.79

Stock Performance

Shares of Kirkland's were trading at $4.39 as of June 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Kirkland's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Kirkland's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/957/30594

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

