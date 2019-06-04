SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 5. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to SecureWorks' Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, SecureWorks analysts modeled for a loss of 5 cents per share on sales of $132.04 million.

In the same quarter last year, SecureWorks posted a loss of 6 cents on sales of $126.16 million. Revenue would be up 4.66 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.02 0.06 -0.01 -0.06 -0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on SecureWorks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SecureWorks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/92wf4ydx