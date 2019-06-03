On Tuesday, June 4, Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ: CBRL) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.07 and sales around $734.99 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cracker Barrel reported EPS of $2.03 on revenue of $721.41 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 1.97 percent. Sales would be up 1.88 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.49 1.9 2.7 1.96 EPS Actual 2.52 1.96 2.55 2.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cracker Barrel are up 0.24 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cracker Barrel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cracker Barrel is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zhzswmbe