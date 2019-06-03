Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Cracker Barrel
Benzinga News Desk  
 
June 03, 2019 2:10pm   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, June 4, Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ: CBRL) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.07 and sales around $734.99 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cracker Barrel reported EPS of $2.03 on revenue of $721.41 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 1.97 percent. Sales would be up 1.88 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 2.49 1.9 2.7 1.96
EPS Actual 2.52 1.96 2.55 2.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cracker Barrel are up 0.24 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cracker Barrel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cracker Barrel is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zhzswmbe

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (CBRL)

A Look At This Year's Top Restaurant Trends: Cannabis, Craft And Casual
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q1 Earnings Outlook For Lands' End