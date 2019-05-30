Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, May 31. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Conn's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Conn's reporting earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $369.27 million.

In the same quarter last year, Conn's announced EPS of 40 cents on revenue of $358.39 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 35 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.04 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.58 0.41 0.27 0.54 EPS Actual 0.96 0.59 0.57 0.4 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Conn's have declined 10.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Conn's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Conn's is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134668