On Friday, May 31, Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Build-A-Bear Workshop reporting earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $86.60 million.

In the same quarter last year, Build-A-Bear Workshop reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $83.18 million. Revenue would be have grown 4.11 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.35 -0.12 0 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.42 -0.12 0.02

Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop are trading at $4.85. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Build-A-Bear Workshop stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Build-A-Bear Workshop is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/c5fdrvni