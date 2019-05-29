Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 30. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Sanderson Farms's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sanderson Farms EPS will likely be near $1.44 while revenue will be around $842.96 million, according to analysts.

Sanderson Farms reported a profit of $1.84 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $813.47 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 21.74 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.62 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -1.55 1.36 2.2 EPS Actual -0.82 -1.63 0.5 1.84

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 43.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Sanderson Farms. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sanderson Farms is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hhgzxbj9