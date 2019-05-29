Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Canadian Solar analysts modeled for a loss of 49 cents per share on sales of $469.60 million.

In the same quarter last year, Canadian Solar announced EPS of 72 cents on revenue of $1.43 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 168.06 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 67.05 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.44 0.27 0.97 EPS Actual 1.61 1.09 0.26 0.72 1.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Canadian Solar. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Canadian Solar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/y5ersfnu