Don't be caught off-guard: Bitauto Holdings (NYSE: BITA) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 30.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Bitauto's EPS to be near 17 cents on sales of $356.07 million.

Bitauto EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 13 cents. Revenue was $346.10 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 30.77 percent. Sales would be up 2.88 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.47 0.38 0.2 0.1 EPS Actual 0.21 0.49 0.49 0.13 0.11

Stock Performance

Shares of Bitauto were trading at $10.27 as of May 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Bitauto stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bitauto is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/urwqa8b8