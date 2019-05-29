Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday, May 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Descartes Systems Group will report earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $77.89 million.

Descartes Systems Group reported a profit of 9 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $67.02 million. Revenue would be up 16.22 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.1 0.11 0.1 EPS Actual 0.1 0.1 0.11 0.09 0.09

Stock Performance

Shares of Descartes Systems Group were trading at $41.10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Descartes Systems Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Descartes Systems Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations