On Wednesday, May 29, 58.com (NYSE: WUBA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see 58.com reporting earnings of 32 cents per share on sales of $435.10 million.

In the same quarter last year, 58.com reported EPS of 33 cents on revenue of $392.99 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 3.03 percent. Revenue would be up 10.71 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.61 0.68 0.21 0.29 EPS Actual 0.74 0.82 0.82 0.33 0.56

Stock Performance

Shares of 58.com were trading at $55.01 as of May 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with 58.com. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

58.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://58.investorroom.com/index.php?s=19#future:2019:5