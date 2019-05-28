On Wednesday, May 29, Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hamilton Lane reporting earnings of 40 cents per share on sales of $67.15 million.

Hamilton Lane reported a profit of 58 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $77.61 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 31.03 percent. Revenue would be down 13.48 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.47 0.4 0.4 EPS Actual 0.62 0.55 0.38 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Hamilton Lane stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hamilton Lane is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.