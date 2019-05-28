Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: CPRI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Capri Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $1.33 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Capri Holdings posted a profit of 63 cents on sales of $1.18 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.17 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 12.71 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.1 0.94 0.59 EPS Actual 1.76 1.27 1.32 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Capri Holdings Ltd. stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Capri Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.