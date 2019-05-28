On Wednesday, May 29, Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.67 and sales around $4.21 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.69 on revenue of $4.33 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 1.18 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 2.66 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67 EPS Actual 1.74 1.76 1.82 1.69

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal were trading at $76.34 as of May 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Bank of Montreal. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bank of Montreal is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.bmo.com/main/about-bmo/banking/investor-relations/financial-information#2019