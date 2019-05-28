Don't be caught off-guard: YY (NASDAQ: YY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 28.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering YY modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $603.78 million.

Analysts estimate would represent a 19.77 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.57 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.84 1.67 1.77 1.57 1.84 EPS Actual 1.87 1.76 2.03 1.72 2.27

Stock Performance

Shares of YY were trading at $64.12 as of May 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with YY. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

YY is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/euk87kir