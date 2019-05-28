A Preview Of YY's Q1 Earnings
Don't be caught off-guard: YY (NASDAQ: YY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 28.
Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement after the bell.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering YY modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $603.78 million.
Analysts estimate would represent a 19.77 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.57 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.84
|1.67
|1.77
|1.57
|1.84
|EPS Actual
|1.87
|1.76
|2.03
|1.72
|2.27
Stock Performance
Shares of YY were trading at $64.12 as of May 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with YY. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
YY is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/euk87kir