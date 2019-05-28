Don't be caught off-guard: Workday (NYSE: WDAY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 28.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Workday earnings will be near 41 cents per share on sales of $813.93 million, according to analysts.

Workday reported a profit of 33 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $618.64 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 24.24 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 31.57 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.14 0.26 0.26 EPS Actual 0.41 0.31 0.31 0.33

Stock Performance

Shares of Workday were trading at $210.72 as of May 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Workday stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Workday is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bvp6t78q