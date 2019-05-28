Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 28. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Safe Bulkers earnings will be near 1 cent per share on sales of $44.41 million, according to analysts.

Safe Bulkers reported a per-share profit of 3 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $43.50 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 66.67 percent. Sales would be up 2.09 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.06 0.05 0.02 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.02 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Safe Bulkers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Safe Bulkers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.safebulkers.com/invest_events.htm