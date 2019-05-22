Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 23. Here's Benzinga's look at Medtronic's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Medtronic management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $8.11 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Medtronic reported EPS of $1.42 on revenue of $8.14 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 3.52 percent. Revenue would be down 0.42 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.15 1.11 1.39 EPS Actual 1.29 1.22 1.17 1.42

Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic were trading at $87.77 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Medtronic stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Medtronic is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tdd9xrqx