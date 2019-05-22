On Thursday, May 23, Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Dorian LPG will report a loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $37.97 million.

Dorian LPG EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 18 cents. Sales were $39.03 million. Sales would have fallen 2.73 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.19 -0.26 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.17 -0.41 -0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dorian LPG stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dorian LPG is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134673