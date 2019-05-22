Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Hormel Foods' EPS to be near 45 cents on sales of $2.37 billion.

Hormel Foods EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 44 cents. Revenue was $2.33 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 2.27 percent. Sales would be up 1.67 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.49 0.39 0.45 EPS Actual 0.44 0.51 0.39 0.44

Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods were trading at $39.82 as of May 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Hormel Foods stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hormel Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hrl/mediaframe/30286/indexr.html