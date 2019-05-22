Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Citi Trends modeled for quarterly EPS of 83 cents on revenue of $206.81 million.

In the same quarter last year, Citi Trends reported EPS of 83 cents on revenue of $211.03 million. Sales would be down 2.00 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.9 0.43 EPS Actual 0.59 -0.04 0.24 0.83 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Citi Trends have declined 41.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Citi Trends stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Citi Trends is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3irac8vj