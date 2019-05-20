On Tuesday, May 21, TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on TJX Companies management projections, analysts predict EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $9.21 billion.

TJX Companies reported a profit of $1.13 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.69 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 51.33 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 6.00 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.61 1.05 1.02 1.27 EPS Actual 0.59 0.63 1.17 1.13 1.19

Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies were trading at $53.04 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on TJX Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TJX's conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.tjx.com/investors/investor-information/reporting-calendar