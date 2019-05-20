Don't be caught off-guard: Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 21.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's first-quarter earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Kohl's earnings of 67 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $3.95 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Kohl's posted EPS of 64 cents on sales of $4.21 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.69 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 6.13 percent on a year-over-year basis. Kohl's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.18 0.96 1.64 0.5 1.75 EPS Actual 2.24 0.98 1.76 0.64 1.99

Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl's were trading at $63.6 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Kohl's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.