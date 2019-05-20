Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Kohl's Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 20, 2019 2:18pm   Comments
Share:

Don't be caught off-guard: Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 21.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's first-quarter earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Kohl's earnings of 67 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $3.95 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Kohl's posted EPS of 64 cents on sales of $4.21 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.69 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 6.13 percent on a year-over-year basis. Kohl's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.18 0.96 1.64 0.5 1.75
EPS Actual 2.24 0.98 1.76 0.64 1.99

Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl's were trading at $63.6 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Kohl's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (KSS)

Intel, Other Chipmakers, Under Pressure Amid Huawei Fallout
At Home Surges After Report Of Kohl's Acquisition Interest
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Exxon, Delta Air Lines And More
Amazon Confirms It Will Close Four Fulfillment Centers For Retrofitting
Why Kohl's Expanded Relationship With Amazon Could Be A 'Game Changer'
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ann Arbor-Based Fintech Startup Clinc Raises $52 Million, Aims For 2022 IPO