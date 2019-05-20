Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 21. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Eaton Vance's second-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Eaton Vance reporting earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $405.6 million.

Eaton Vance EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 77 cents. Revenue was $414.26 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.60 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would have fallen 2.09 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.84 0.81 0.79 0.72 EPS Actual 0.73 0.85 0.82 0.77 0.78

Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance were trading at $37.79 as of May 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Eaton Vance stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Eaton Vance's conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=registration.jsp&eventid=1999433&sessionid=1&key=D1C63BA09140449DB0D96CE45D6E80A3&sourcepage=register