Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 21. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 42 cents and sales around $773.79 million.

Dycom's earnings in the same period a year ago was 65 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $731.37 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 35.38 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 5.80 percent from the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.16 1.08 0.7 0.33 EPS Actual 0.1 0.98 1.05 0.65 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Dycom Industries have declined 59.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Dycom Industries stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dycom's conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1014/30542