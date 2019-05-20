Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Daqo New Energy EPS will likely be near 33 cents while revenue will be around $80.8 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Daqo New Energy posted EPS of $2.90 on sales of $103.27 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 88.62 percent. Sales would be down 21.76 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.39 0.94 2.26 1.84 EPS Actual 1.16 0.32 1.36 2.9 3.16

Stock Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy were trading at $32.77 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Daqo New Energy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Daqo New Energy's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://daqo.gotoip1.com/index.php?s=/Index/webcasts