Don't be caught off-guard: Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE: ATTO) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, May 20.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's first-quarter earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Atento reporting earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $441.58 million.

In the same quarter last year, Atento reported a loss per share of 10 cents on sales of $490.4 million. Revenue would have fallen 9.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.2 0.18 0.17 0.24 EPS Actual 0.21 0.25 0.2 0.1 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Atento have declined 55.66 percent. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Atento stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.