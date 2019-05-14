Don't be caught off-guard: The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 15.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's first-quarter earnings announcement before the bell.

See Also: Sports Betting Comes To More and More States — And Mobile Is Key

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict The Stars Group will report earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $356.66 million.

The Stars Group reported a profit of 66 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $392.89 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 13.64 percent. Revenue would be down 9.22 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 EPS Actual 0.52 0.45 0.6 0.66 0.54

Stock Performance

Shares of The Stars Group were trading at $18.59 as of May 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on The Stars Group stock is a Strong Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Stars Group's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1243111&tp_key=5e89b1b028