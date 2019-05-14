On Wednesday, May 15, Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tower Semiconductor reporting earnings of 29 cents per share on sales of $309.12 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tower Semiconductor reported EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $312.71 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 6.45 percent. Revenue would be down 1.15 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.4 0.4 0.42 0.54 EPS Actual 0.41 0.37 0.41 0.31 0.58

Stock Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor were trading at $16.81 as of May 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Tower Semiconductor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tower Semiconductor's conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wzhkhdaw