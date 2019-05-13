Don't be caught off-guard: Allot Communications (NASDAQ: ALLT) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 14.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Allot Communications analysts modeled for a loss of 6 cents per share on sales of $25.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, Allot Communications reported a loss per share of 7 cents on sales of $21.73 million. Revenue would be have grown 16.51 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Allot Communications's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.05 -0.06 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.03 -0.04 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days.

The average rating by analysts on Allot Communications stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Allot Communications conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dxfcprke