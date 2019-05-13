Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, May. 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 17 cents and sales around $39.63 million.

Phoenix New Media EPS loss in the same period a year ago was 11 cents. Sales were $45.34 million. Revenue would be down 12.60 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.04 0.04 -0.12 0.02 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.04 0.11 -0.11 0.02

Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media were trading at $4.01 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Phoenix New Media stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Phoenix New Media's conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/v5u7urjk