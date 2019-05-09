JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 10. Here's Benzinga's look at JD.com's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect JD.com earnings of 12 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $17.70 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, JD.com posted a profit of 11 cents on sales of $15.96 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 9.09 percent. Sales would be have grown 10.88 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.11 0.1 0.18 0.07 EPS Actual 0.07 0.12 0.05 0.11 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of JD.com have declined 27.21 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on JD.com stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.