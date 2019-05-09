On Thursday, May 9, TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

TrueCar EPS is expected to be around a loss of 1 cent, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $84.91 million.

In the same quarter last year, TrueCar posted earnings of 1 cent on sales of $81 million. Sales would be up 4.75 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the TrueCar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.03 0.01 EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of TrueCar were trading at $6.96. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on TrueCar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

TrueCar's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134229