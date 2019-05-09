Market Overview

Symantec's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 09, 2019 8:35am   Comments
On Thursday, May 9, Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Symantec is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Symantec reporting earnings of 39 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

The company saw a bottom-line number of 46 cents on revenue of $1.23 billion during the same period last year. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.22 percent decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 1.94 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Symantec's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.39 0.33 0.33 0.39
EPS Actual 0.44 0.42 0.33 0.46

Stock Performance

Shares of Symantec were trading at $22.26 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Symantec stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Symantec's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

