Don't be caught off-guard: Dropbox Inc Class A (NASDAQ: DBX) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 9.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's first-quarter earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Dropbox earnings of 7 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $381.6 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Dropbox announced EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $316.3 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.50 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 20.64 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.06 0.06 0.04 EPS Actual 0.1 0.11 0.11 0.08

Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox were trading at $23.67 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Dropbox stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dropbox's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vz3opvfe