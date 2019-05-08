On Thursday, May 9, Revlon (NYSE: REV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Revlon is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Revlon have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 73 cents on revenue of $553.6 million.

In the same quarter last year, Revlon posted a loss of $1.43 per share on sales of $560.7 million. Sales would be down 1.27 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Revlon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.4 -0.91 -1.25 EPS Actual -0.86 0.14 -1.54 -1.43 -0.86

Stock Performance

Shares of Revlon were trading at $22.65 as of May 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Revlon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.