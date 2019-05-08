Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

A Preview Of Party City's Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 08, 2019 2:38pm   Comments
Share:

Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 1 cent and sales around $519.69 million.

In the same quarter last year, Party City announced EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $507.82 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 85.71 percent. Sales would be up 2.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.09 0.18 0.39 0.05 0.8
EPS Actual 1.08 0.08 0.4 0.07 0.81

Stock Performance

Shares of Party City were trading at $7.04 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Party City. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (PRTY)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, Levi, Twilio And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Keurig Dr Pepper Q1 Earnings Preview