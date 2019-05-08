Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 1 cent and sales around $519.69 million.

In the same quarter last year, Party City announced EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $507.82 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 85.71 percent. Sales would be up 2.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.09 0.18 0.39 0.05 0.8 EPS Actual 1.08 0.08 0.4 0.07 0.81

Stock Performance

Shares of Party City were trading at $7.04 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Party City. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.