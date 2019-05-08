Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Turtle Beach analysts model for earnings of 3 cents per share on sales of $41.82 million.

Turtle Beach reported a profit of 16 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $40.88 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 81.25 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.28 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.31 0.77 -0.02 -0.02 0.29 EPS Actual 1.33 0.91 0.4 0.16 0.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Turtle Beach stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Turtle Beach is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/h8fyeefc