Q1 Earnings Preview Fossil Group
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 08, 2019 8:53am   Comments
On Wednesday, May 8, Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Fossil Group EPS is expected to be around a loss of 60 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $456.14 million.

Fossil Group EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 63 cents. Sales were $569.2 million. Revenue would be down 19.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.11 -0.19 -0.52 -0.82 0.37
EPS Actual 1.01 0.19 0.17 -0.63 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Fossil Group have declined 14.54 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Fossil Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fossil Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kudum2y9

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

