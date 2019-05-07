Don't be caught off-guard: Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's first-quarter earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wendy's EPS will likely be near 11 cents while revenue will be around $399.52 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Wendy's reported EPS of 11 cents on revenue of $380.56 million. Sales would be up 4.98 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.15 0.16 0.1 0.11 EPS Actual 0.16 0.17 0.14 0.11 0.11

Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy's were trading at $18.59 as of May 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Wendy's. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wendy's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2povd6v7