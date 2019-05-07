New York Times (NYSE: NYT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's first-quarter earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

New York Times EPS will likely be near 10 cents while revenue will be around $435.66 million, according to analysts.

See Also: How The New York Times Has Performed During The Trump Presidency

New York Times reported a per-share profit of 17 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $413.94 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 41.18 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 5.25 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.11 0.15 0.14 EPS Actual 0.32 0.15 0.17 0.17

Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times were trading at $34.34 as of May 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on New York Times stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

New York Times's conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.