Madison Square Garden Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 07, 2019 3:33pm   Comments
Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ: MSG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the third-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Madison Square Garden EPS is expected to be around $1.69, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $525.22 million.

Madison Square Garden reported per-share earnings of 38 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $459.62 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 344.74 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 14.27 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 2.77 -1.72 -2 -0.08
EPS Actual 3.42 -1.36 -1.94 0.38

Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden were trading at $309.56 as of May 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Madison Square Garden stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

