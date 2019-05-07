Bunge (NYSE: BG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Bunge EPS is expected to be around a loss of 3 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $10.76 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Bunge reported an EPS loss of 6 cents on revenue of $10.64 billion. Revenue would be up 1.12 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 2.37 1.04 -0.18 1.42 EPS Actual 0.08 2.52 0.1 -0.06 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Bunge have declined 28.15 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Bunge stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bunge's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/bg190508IhCfctsZ.html