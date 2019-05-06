Q1 Earnings Preview For Marriott Vacations
Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 7.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Marriott Vacations's EPS to be near $1.64 on sales of $1.08 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Marriott Vacations reported earnings per share of $1.39 on sales of $570.84 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 17.99 percent. Sales would be up 89.19 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.39
|1.87
|1.82
|1.5
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|1.49
|1.42
|1.59
|1.39
|1.56
Stock Performance
Shares of Marriott Vacations were trading at $107.25 as of May 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Marriott Vacations. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Marriott Vacations conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3tadm33d