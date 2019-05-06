On Tuesday, May 7, SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting SeaWorld Entertainment to report a loss of 63 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $215.91 million, according to the consensus estimate.

SeaWorld Entertainment EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 48 cents. Revenue was $217.16 million. Revenue would have fallen 0.58 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.14 1.08 0.27 -0.78 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.01 1.1 0.26 -0.48 -0.24

Stock Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment were trading at $26.21 as of May 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on SeaWorld Entertainment stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SeaWorld Entertainment's conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.seaworldinvestors.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx