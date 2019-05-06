Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 28 cents and sales around $698.19 million.

Cinemark reported a profit of 53 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $779.97 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 47.17 percent. Sales would be down 10.49 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.36 0.76 0.46 EPS Actual 0.31 0.43 0.7 0.53 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cinemark Holdings are up 9.39 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cinemark stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cinemark's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dtvp5qsd