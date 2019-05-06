Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 6. Here's Benzinga's look at Del Taco's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Del Taco reporting earnings of 6 cents per share on sales of $114.22 million.

In the same quarter last year, Del Taco announced EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $112.55 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 25.00 percent. Sales would be up 1.48 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Del Taco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.14 0.14 0.11 0.17 EPS Actual 0.18 0.15 0.14 0.08 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.22 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Del Taco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Del Taco's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.